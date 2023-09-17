The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien take the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 209 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 816.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has 14 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Scherzer has made 22 starts of five or more innings in 27 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays W 10-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert

