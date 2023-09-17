AS Monaco versus FC Lorient is a game to catch on a Sunday Ligue 1 schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests.

You will find info on live coverage of Sunday's Ligue 1 action right here.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Lorient vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco (3-1-0) makes the trip to match up with FC Lorient (1-2-1) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: AS Monaco (-130)

AS Monaco (-130) Underdog: FC Lorient (+330)

FC Lorient (+330) Draw: (+310)



Watch Strasbourg vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC (1-1-2) travels to match up with Strasbourg (2-0-2) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Strasbourg (+140)

Strasbourg (+140) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+195)

Montpellier HSC (+195) Draw: (+255)



Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes (0-2-2) travels to face Clermont Foot 63 (0-1-3) at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+100)

Clermont Foot 63 (+100) Underdog: FC Nantes (+275)

FC Nantes (+275) Draw: (+270)



Watch Stade Reims vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 (2-1-1) travels to match up with Stade Reims (2-1-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Reims (-115)

Stade Reims (-115) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+320)

Stade Brest 29 (+320) Draw: (+270)



Watch Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC (1-2-1) journeys to take on Olympique Marseille (2-2-0) at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-210)

Olympique Marseille (-210) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+500)

Toulouse FC (+500) Draw: (+390)



Watch Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC (1-2-1) travels to take on Olympique Lyon (0-1-3) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-145)

Olympique Lyon (-145) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+380)

Le Havre AC (+380) Draw: (+320)



