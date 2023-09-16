The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Florida Gators (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Tennessee is putting up 477.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 26th in the FBS. Defensively, the Volunteers rank 27th, giving up 270.0 yards per contest. Florida is compiling 30.0 points per game on offense this season (67th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 15.5 points per game (36th-ranked) on defense.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Tennessee vs. Florida Key Statistics

Tennessee Florida 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.0 (54th) 270.0 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (1st) 257.5 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.0 (60th) 220.0 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.0 (38th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has compiled 429 yards (214.5 ypg) on 42-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 25 times for a team-high 233 yards on the ground.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 162 yards (81.0 per game).

Ramel Keyton has hauled in eight receptions for 118 yards (59.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Squirrel White has caught 10 passes for 75 yards (37.5 yards per game) this year.

Bru McCoy's seven receptions are good enough for 72 yards.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has compiled 526 yards (263.0 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Montrell Johnson has run the ball 18 times for 125 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on three catches for 41 yards.

Trevor Etienne has piled up 109 yards (on 18 carries) with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has totaled 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 215 (107.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Marcus Burke has put up a 61-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on three targets.

Eugene Wilson III's six targets have resulted in six receptions for 60 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.