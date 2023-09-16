The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tulane vs. Southern Miss matchup.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tulane has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 To Win the Sun Belt +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.