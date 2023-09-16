When the Tulane Green Wave square off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Green Wave will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-11.5) Over (49.5) Tulane 41, Southern Miss 26

Week 3 Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are winless against the spread so far this year (0-1-0).

Southern Miss is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

In Golden Eagles one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average total for Southern Miss games this season is 4.0 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

The Green Wave have one win against the spread this season.

One of the Green Wave's two games this season has hit the over.

Tulane games average 57.0 total points per game this season, 7.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Eagles vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 28.5 27.0 28.5 27.0 -- -- Southern Miss 26.5 40.0 40.0 14.0 13.0 66.0

