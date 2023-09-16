Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-65) and the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Guardians will look to Tanner Bibee (10-4) versus the Rangers and Dane Dunning (10-6).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on nine occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (815 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule