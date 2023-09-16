The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) are a heavy 17.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1). The over/under is 63.5.

Ole Miss ranks 26th in scoring defense this year (13.5 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 55 points per game. Georgia Tech's offense has been dominant, compiling 533 total yards per game (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 90th by surrendering 382.5 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -17.5 -110 -110 63.5 -105 -115 -1000 +625

Looking to place a bet on Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 SEC Betting Trends

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Ole Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Quinshon Judkins ran for 1,567 yards (120.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns.

Judkins also had 15 catches for 132 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Jaxson Dart passed for 2,975 yards (228.8 per game), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

On the ground, Dart scored one touchdown and picked up 613 yards.

On the ground, Zach Evans scored nine touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 936 yards (72 per game).

Evans also had 12 receptions for 119 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Malik Heath scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 971 yards (74.7 per game).

Otis Reese had one interception to go with 69 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended last year.

On defense in 2022, Tavius Robinson had 39 tackles, three TFL, and six sacks in 13 games played.

A.J. Finley compiled two interceptions to go with 68 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended in 13 games a season ago.

Troy Brown compiled 74 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 13 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.