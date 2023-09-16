The Mississippi State Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their game against the LSU Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Mississippi State vs. LSU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Mississippi State (+9.5) Over (54.5) Mississippi State 35, LSU 27

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Bulldogs are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Mississippi State this year is 5.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

LSU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Tigers have no wins against the spread this season.

One of the Tigers' one games this season has hit the over.

The average total for LSU games this season has been 56.5, two points higher than the total for this game.

Bulldogs vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 48 27.5 72 10 -- -- Mississippi State 39.5 15.5 39.5 15.5 -- --

