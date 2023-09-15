Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tate County, Mississippi, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Senatobia High School at North Panola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sardis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
