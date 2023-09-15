The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Marion County, Mississippi this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Lee County
  • Tate County
  • Jasper County
  • Clarke County
  • Bolivar County
  • Attala County
  • Tunica County
  • Leflore County
  • Wayne County
  • Harrison County

    • Marion County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    West Marion High School at Sumrall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Sumrall, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.