Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in Lamar County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Lamar County, Mississippi this week.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
West Marion High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long Beach High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
