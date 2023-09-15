Mississippi High School Football Live Streams in De Soto County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in De Soto County, Mississippi is happening this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Fairley High School at Northpoint Christian School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Southaven, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Hill High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Indianola, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southaven High School at Cleveland Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cleveland, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
