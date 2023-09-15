Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Bolivar County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Southaven High School at Cleveland Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cleveland, MS

Cleveland, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bolivar High School at Northside High School