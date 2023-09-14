As they try to secure the series sweep, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (81-64) will face off against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) at Rogers Centre on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Rangers have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (11-8, 3.28 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.90 ERA)

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Blue Jays matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 101 times and won 55, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 30-22 (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won five of 15 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

