Thursday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) versus the Texas Rangers (81-64) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on September 14.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (11-8) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (11-4).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.

Texas has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (803 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule