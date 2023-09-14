Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 14
Thursday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) versus the Texas Rangers (81-64) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on September 14.
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (11-8) against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (11-4).
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and won each contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those games.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 5-10 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (803 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tanner Houck
|September 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.