A pair of the league's best hitters face off when the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) and Texas Rangers (80-64) meet at 7:07 PM ET on Wednesday, at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette has a .306 batting average (eighth in league) for the Blue Jays, while Corey Seager ranks third at .338.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
  • Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Rogers Centre
  • Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.57 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (8-11, 3.62 ERA)

Rangers Injury Report
Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

  • Montgomery (8-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 3.62 ERA in 161 2/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.62, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
  • Montgomery has 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Montgomery has put together 24 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.
  • In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Blue Jays

  • The opposing Blue Jays offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.419) and ranks 18th in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are sixth in the league with 1288 total hits and 16th in MLB play scoring 667 runs.
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Blue Jays this season, Montgomery has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

  • Kikuchi (9-5) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 29th start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
  • The 32-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 3.72 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.244.
  • In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
  • Kikuchi has started 28 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
  • He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.57), 30th in WHIP (1.244), and 16th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

