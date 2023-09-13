The Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) will rely on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when they host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (80-64) at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, September 13. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (9-5, 3.57 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-11, 3.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 55, or 55%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 46-41 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

Toronto has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won eight of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over once.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 3rd Win AL West +850 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.