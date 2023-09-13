Jordan Montgomery will be on the hill for the Texas Rangers when they take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 203 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 793 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.28 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Montgomery (8-11) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

In 28 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics W 9-4 Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays W 10-4 Away Dane Dunning Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays W 6-3 Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians - Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians - Away Max Scherzer Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Montgomery Tanner Houck

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.