Rangers vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (80-65) and the Texas Rangers (80-64) matching up at Rogers Centre in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on September 13.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (9-5, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jordan Montgomery (8-11, 3.62 ERA).
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 9-1-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (46.3%) in those games.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (793 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Dane Dunning vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-3
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tanner Houck
