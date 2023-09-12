How to Watch the Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Max Scherzer and Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for their respective teams when the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays face off on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 202 total home runs.
- Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .455.
- The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (787 total runs).
- The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 172 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Scherzer enters this matchup with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Scherzer has put up 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
|9/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Sean Newcomb
|9/10/2023
|Athletics
|W 9-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Chris Bassitt
|9/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kevin Gausman
|9/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Lucas Giolito
|9/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Bibee
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Gavin Williams
