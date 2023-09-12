Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .268 with 23 doubles, 33 home runs and 51 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

In 70.1% of his 127 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 30 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (47 of 127), with more than one RBI 22 times (17.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .287 AVG .248 .358 OBP .321 .582 SLG .478 32 XBH 24 19 HR 14 40 RBI 39 57/27 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings