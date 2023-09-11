Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Toronto Blue Jays-Texas Rangers matchup at Rogers Centre on Monday, starting at 7:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bassitt Stats

Chris Bassitt (14-7) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 30th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 34-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.69), 18th in WHIP (1.165), and 32nd in K/9 (8.2).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Sep. 5 8.0 7 1 1 7 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 8.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 25 5.2 7 4 4 5 2 at Reds Aug. 19 6.0 3 3 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 6.0 4 4 4 6 2

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 139 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .260/.334/.411 on the year.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Sep. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Sep. 9 3-for-4 2 2 4 9 0 vs. Royals Sep. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 3 2 0

