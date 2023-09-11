Monday's game features the Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) and the Texas Rangers (78-64) clashing at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (14-7) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (9-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won six of 21 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (777 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule