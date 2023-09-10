Saints vs. Titans: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
The Tennessee Titans (0-0) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 10, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints (0-0). This contest has a listed total of 41.5 points.
Saints vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Orleans Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saints (-3)
|41.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Saints (-3)
|41
|-166
|+140
|FanDuel
|Saints (-3)
|41.5
|-174
|+146
|Tipico
|Saints (-3)
|-
|-170
|+145
New Orleans vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Info: CBS
Saints vs. Titans Betting Insights
- New Orleans was 6-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Saints had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or greater last year.
- There were six New Orleans games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
- Against the spread, Tennessee was 8-6-0 last season.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.
- Tennessee had five of its 17 games hit the over last season.
Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
