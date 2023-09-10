The New Orleans Saints (0-0) host the Tennessee Titans (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Saints and Titans can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Saints vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41.5 -155 +130

Saints vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

In six games last season, the Saints and their opponents scored more than 41.5 total points.

New Orleans' contests last season had an average point total of 42.2, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints covered the spread six times in 17 games last season.

The Saints were favored on the moneyline six total times last season. They went 4-2 in those games.

New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points in five of 17 games last season.

Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its contests last year, 0.8 more points than the total for this game.

The Titans beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

The Titans won three of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.

Tennessee had a record of 2-4 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 6 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 5

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

