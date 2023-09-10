The Tennessee Titans (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Saints vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: New Orleans 23 - Titans 16
  • The Saints have a 59.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Saints won four of the six games they were favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).
  • New Orleans finished 3-1 last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.
  • Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.
  • Last season, Tennessee won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3)
  • The Saints covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
  • As a 3-point or greater favorite, New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) last year.
  • The Titans covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.
  • As 3-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 against the spread last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (42)
  • New Orleans and Tennessee combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42 set for this game.
  • Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 41.4 points per game last season, 0.6 fewer than the point total for this matchup.
  • The Saints and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
  • Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.

