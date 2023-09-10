Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (77-64) and Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (44-98) will square off in the series rubber match on Sunday, September 10 at Globe Life Field. The contest will begin at 2:35 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +195 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-250). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.66 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-8, 5.46 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 55 out of the 94 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 138 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (31.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Josh Smith 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

