Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Oakland Athletics and Seth Brown at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in baseball with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.265).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (768 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (8-7) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Gray has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Sean Newcomb 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman 9/15/2023 Guardians - Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.