Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's game features the Texas Rangers (77-64) and the Oakland Athletics (44-98) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on September 10) at 2:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.
The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-7) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-8).
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 94 times and won 55, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 768 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|Astros
|L 13-6
|Andrew Heaney vs J.P. France
|September 5
|Astros
|L 14-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|September 6
|Astros
|L 12-3
|Max Scherzer vs Justin Verlander
|September 8
|Athletics
|L 6-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Paul Blackburn
|September 9
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Sean Newcomb
|September 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Chris Bassitt
|September 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kevin Gausman
|September 15
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jon Gray vs Lucas Giolito
