The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (1-0) play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 31 points. The over/under is 53 in the outing.

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Southern Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

