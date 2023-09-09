Nathan Eovaldi and Kyle Muller will start for their respective teams when the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics face off on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB play with 197 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .454.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (765 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 1 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi has 11 quality starts this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Twins W 6-5 Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros L 13-6 Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros L 14-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros L 12-3 Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics L 6-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Nathan Eovaldi Kyle Muller 9/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Luis Medina 9/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Chris Bassitt 9/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Scherzer Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jordan Montgomery Yusei Kikuchi 9/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Kevin Gausman

