The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0). The point total is set at 67 for the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by compiling 667 yards per game. The defense ranks 29th (235 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Tulane is accumulating 436 total yards per contest (51st-ranked). It ranks 39th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (265 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -7.5 -105 -115 67 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Ole Miss vs. Tulane? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss' record against the spread last season was 4-8-1.

The Rebels covered the spread three times last season (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

There were six Ole Miss games (out of 13) that hit the over last year.

Ole Miss won 70% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (7-3).

The Green Wave have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 75.0% chance to win.

Bet on Ole Miss to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 1,567 yards (120.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Judkins also had 15 receptions for 132 yards and one TD.

In 13 games, Jaxson Dart passed for 2,975 yards (228.8 per game), with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

In addition, Dart rushed for 613 yards and one TD.

Zach Evans ran for 936 yards (72 per game) and nine touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Also, Evans had 12 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games, Malik Heath had 60 receptions for 971 yards (74.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

On defense last year, Otis Reese helped set the tone with one interception to go with 69 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended in 13 games.

In 13 games in 2022, Tavius Robinson registered 39 tackles, three TFL, and six sacks.

A.J. Finley had three TFL, 68 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Troy Brown collected 74 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks over 13 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.