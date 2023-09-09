Mississippi State vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) will look to upset the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Mississippi State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-9.5)
|60.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Mississippi State (-9)
|60
|-340
|+270
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-9.5)
|59.5
|-330
|+260
|Tipico
|Mississippi State (-10)
|-
|-380
|+300
Mississippi State vs. Arizona Betting Trends
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
