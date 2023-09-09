2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Following two rounds of play in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, Pie-Yun Chien is in the lead (-14). Watch the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship
- Start Time: 8:57 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Kroger Queen City Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Pie-Yun Chien
|1st
|-14
|66-64
|Ruoning Yin
|2nd
|-10
|68-66
|Ruixin Liu
|2nd
|-10
|65-69
|Morgane Metraux
|2nd
|-10
|68-66
|Charley Hull
|5th
|-9
|67-68
Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|10:58 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Minjee Lee (-8/7th), Nasa Hataoka (-8/7th), Perrine Delacour (-8/7th)
|10:14 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Sei-young Kim (-1/65th), A Lim Kim (-1/65th), Hae-Ran Ryu (-2/47th)
|11:09 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Charley Hull (-9/5th), Yuka Saso (-9/5th), Ruixin Liu (-10/2nd)
|10:36 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Elizabeth Szokol (-7/12th), Andrea Lee (-6/14th), Rose Zhang (-6/14th)
|10:25 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ariya Jutanugarn (-6/14th), Gabriela Ruffels (-6/14th), Pavarisa Yoktuan (-6/14th)
|9:52 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Olivia Cowan (-4/27th), Hye-jin Choi (-5/19th), Stephanie Meadow (-5/19th)
|10:14 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ally Ewing (-5/19th), Alexa Pano (-5/19th), Paula Reto (-5/19th)
|9:41 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-4/27th), Melissa Reid (-4/27th), Azahara Munoz (-4/27th)
|11:20 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Ruoning Yin (-10/2nd), Morgane Metraux (-10/2nd), Pie-Yun Chien (-14/1st)
|10:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Stephanie Kyriacou (-1/65th), Na Rin An (-1/65th), Yan Liu (-1/65th)
