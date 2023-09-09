Josh Smith vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .188 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
- In 26 of 66 games this season (39.4%) Smith has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (6.1%).
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.139
|AVG
|.233
|.261
|OBP
|.340
|.241
|SLG
|.384
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|26/10
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Newcomb gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old southpaw has five appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .080 against him.
