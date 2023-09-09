Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .167 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the mound, September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Sean Newcomb

BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .188 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 26 of 66 games this season (39.4%) Smith has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (6.1%).

He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .139 AVG .233 .261 OBP .340 .241 SLG .384 4 XBH 7 2 HR 3 4 RBI 5 26/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings