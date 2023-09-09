The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern is averaging 235.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 92nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars rank 31st, surrendering 266.0 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Jackson State ranks 35th in the FCS (401.0 total yards per game) and 33rd defensively (279.0 total yards allowed per contest).

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Jackson State vs. Southern Key Statistics

Jackson State Southern 401.0 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.0 (94th) 279.0 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.0 (30th) 105.0 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.0 (102nd) 296.0 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has put up 443 passing yards, or 221.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.2% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Irvin Mulligan has run for 186 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Zy McDonald has run for 45 yards across 10 attempts.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 214 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has racked up 89 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Andre Hunt's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood leads Southern with 166 yards (166.0 ypg) on 17-of-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 22 rushing yards on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has 30 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard's 42 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected three receptions.

George Qualls Jr. has hauled in three receptions totaling 33 yards so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington has a total of 24 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.