Austin Hedges -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics, with Sean Newcomb on the hill, on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb

Sean Newcomb TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Read More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .180 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Hedges has had a hit in 28 of 68 games this season (41.2%), including multiple hits three times (4.4%).

He has homered in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (16.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 68 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .182 AVG .179 .222 OBP .250 .221 SLG .238 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 19/9 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings