Alabama vs. Texas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) play the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Texas matchup.
Alabama vs. Texas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|54.5
|-290
|+235
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7)
|54.5
|-280
|+225
|Tipico
|Alabama (-7)
|-
|-290
|+230
Alabama vs. Texas Betting Trends
- Alabama has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Texas has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
Alabama & Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Alabama
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|To Win the Big 12
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
