Jordan Montgomery will take the hill for the Texas Rangers (76-63) on Friday, September 8 against the Oakland Athletics (43-97), who will counter with Paul Blackburn. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+195). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-4, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 54, or 58.7%, of the 92 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 7-2 (77.8%).

Texas has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been underdogs in 136 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (30.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious six times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

