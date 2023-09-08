Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (76-63) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (43-97) at 8:05 PM (on September 8). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Montgomery (8-10) for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn (4-4) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 92 times this season and won 54, or 58.7%, of those games.

Texas has entered nine games this season favored by -250 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 762.

The Rangers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule