The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .263 with 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this season (76 of 122), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (26.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 38 games this year (31.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .269 AVG .258 .305 OBP .302 .448 SLG .399 22 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 53/10 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings