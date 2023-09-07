Keke Coutee 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Thinking about making Keke Coutee part of your 2023 fantasy draft plan? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the New Orleans Saints wide receiver.
Keke Coutee Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|696
|943
|Position Rank
|212
|265
|286
Keke Coutee 2022 Stats
- Coutee also contributed with 20 receiving yards on one grabs (on one targets) last season. He put up 1.3 receiving yards per tilt.
Keke Coutee 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1
|1
|20
|0
