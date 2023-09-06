There are two matches in the US Open (hard) quarterfinals today, the most intriguing being No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev versus No. 8 Andrey Rublev. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 6

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 6

Match Round Match Time Daniil Medvedev vs. Andrey Rublev Quarterfinal 1:15 PM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Quarterfinal 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Medvedev vs. Rublev

Medvedev is 50-11 on the year, with five tournament titles.

Rublev has registered a 40-17 record on the year, claiming two tournament titles.

Medvedev has played 61 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.2 games per match.

Medvedev has played 21.1 games per match in his 38 matches on hard courts this year.

Medvedev has won 83.3% of his service games this year, and 32.8% of his return games.

Rublev has averaged 26.9 games per match through his 57 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.3% of games.

Rublev averages 25.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts this year, with a 51.3% game winning percentage.

Rublev has an 82.3% service game winning percentage and a 26.1% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (624 service games won out of 758, and 197 return games won out of 756).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Novak Djokovic Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 Quarterfinal Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 Quarterfinal

