Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (76-62) and the Houston Astros (79-61) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 6.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-5) against the Astros and Justin Verlander (10-7).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 54, or 59.3%, of the 91 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas is 41-27 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 759.

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

