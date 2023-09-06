The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .277 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 69 of 112 games this season (61.6%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.8%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has an RBI in 30 of 112 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.3%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .298 AVG .256 .350 OBP .303 .521 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 58/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings