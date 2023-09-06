On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 130 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 74 of 95 games this year (77.9%) Seager has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (41.1%).

He has homered in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 95), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (53.7%), including 19 multi-run games (20.0%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 41 .356 AVG .322 .427 OBP .373 .731 SLG .557 40 XBH 23 19 HR 9 49 RBI 35 37/27 K/BB 35/16 1 SB 1

