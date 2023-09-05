When the Houston Astros (78-61) square off against the Texas Rangers (76-61) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 5 at 8:05 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (10-9, 3.38 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-3, 2.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Astros game but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-105) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $19.52 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 56.2%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 54-42 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +290 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.