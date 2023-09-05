Tuesday, Nicky Lopez and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 31 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3 with an RBI.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is batting .236 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 walks.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in 31 of 71 games this season (43.7%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (15.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Lopez has driven home a run in 14 games this season (19.7%), including more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 18 of 71 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 28
.333 AVG .233
.391 OBP .289
.333 SLG .289
0 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 7
4/2 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
