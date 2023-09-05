The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has 22 doubles, 32 home runs and 49 walks while batting .273.
  • He ranks 39th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • In 70.0% of his games this year (84 of 120), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 29 of them (24.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ozuna has driven in a run in 45 games this year (37.5%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored at least once 54 times this season (45.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 60
.294 AVG .252
.370 OBP .324
.607 SLG .486
30 XBH 24
18 HR 14
38 RBI 39
51/26 K/BB 60/23
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
  • The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (6-10) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
