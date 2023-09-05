How to Watch the Cubs vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 166 total home runs.
- Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (697 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.269).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- San Francisco is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .382 this season.
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.247 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Hendricks has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Hendricks is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Walker (4-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.
- None of Walker's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In 11 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.3 frames per appearance.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Lyon Richardson
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|L 2-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Andrew Abbott
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|W 15-7
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carson Spiers
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Ryan Walker
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Tristan Beck
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Slade Cecconi
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Pfaadt
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|W 7-2
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Pedro Avila
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Blake Snell
|9/3/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Seth Lugo
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
|9/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Jordan Wicks
|9/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Ty Blach
|9/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Austin Gomber
|9/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Peter Lambert
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Bibee
